e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Asin offers glimpses into life with daughter Arin in lockdown. See pic, videos

Asin offers glimpses into life with daughter Arin in lockdown. See pic, videos

Asin has been sharing daily pictures and videos of daughter Arin playing with her toys at home.

bollywood Updated: Jun 10, 2020 19:13 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Asin’s daughter Arin is two years old.
Asin’s daughter Arin is two years old.
         

Former actor Asin rarely makes any social media updates and loves to keep her personal life private. However, she has been sharing multiple pictures and videos of her daughter Arin on Instagram Stories lately.

The photos show Arin reading a book or playing with some toys while her mom makes cute videos of her. One video shows Arin playing with her kitchen set. The young one is seen wearing a pink apron and a chef’s hat, chopping up plastic veggies and putting them in a pan on her toy stove. She even seasons her dish with a plastic salt shaker.

Another cute video shows Arin sweeping the floor with her toy broom. However, she soon gives up and sits down on the floor in exasperation. A picture also shows Arin wearing a stethoscope around her neck, giving a health check up to her teddy bear. Asin wrote, “Like grandmom like baby.” Asin’s mother is a surgeon.

Watch the videos here:

 

 

 

 

 

Asin got married to Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma in January 2016. The couple had a Christian wedding and also a Hindu ceremony. Arin was born on 24 October 2017.

Also read: First KBC winner Harshvardhan Nawathe: ‘Amitabh Bachchan spoke to me for one hour, asked me to take care of my parents’

The news was announced via a statement. “We are ecstatic to announce the arrival of our angelic baby girl earlier today. The last nine months have been most special and exciting for the both of us and we would like to thank all our well wishers and everyone who has been part of our journey for all their love and support,” the statement read.

She also shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “Ecstatic to announce the arrival of our Angelic Baby Girl earlier today. Thank you for all your love and wishes. She is the best birthday present I could ever ask for!”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
In Nepal’s map tactics, a reflection of China’s growing footprint in Kathmandu
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Never coined Corona Express, people did: Mamata Banerjee on attack by Amit Shah
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
Jewels worth Rs 1,350 crore brought back from Nirav Modi’s Hong Kong godown
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
INS Vikrant theft case: NIA arrests two persons from Bihar
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
In post Covid-19 world, cities to have pedestrian-friendly markets, more cyclists: Centre
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Enough is enough: Bravo joins Sammy and Gayle against racism
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid-19 could kill 50-100 million like 1918 influenza pandemic did, Lancet paper
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In