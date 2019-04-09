Ayushmann Khurrana’s AndhaDhun earns Rs 106 cr in 6 days in China, surpasses its lifetime collection back home

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s hit film AndhaDhun has found new fans in China. The film, which released in the country over the extended weekend, has earned Rs 106 crore in just six days. It has also already crossed the film’s lifetime collection in India.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted the new figures on Tuesday. “#AndhaDhun stays super-strong on the crucial Mon, after an *extended* weekend in #China [opened on Wed]... Crosses $ 15 mn [100 cr]... Also crosses India *lifetime biz* [Gross BOC] in *6 days*... Mon $ 1.45 mn. Total: $ 15.25 mn [Rs 106.09 cr],” he wrote in his tweet.

#AndhaDhun stays super-strong on the crucial Mon, after an *extended* weekend in #China [opened on Wed]... Crosses $ 15 mn [₹ 💯 cr]... Also crosses India *lifetime biz* [Gross BOC] in *6 days*... Mon $ 1.45 mn. Total: $ 15.25 mn [₹ 106.09 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 9, 2019

AndhaDhun also features Tabu, Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan in key roles. It is a murder drama at the centre of which is a pianist who may or may not be blind.

Produced by Viacom18 Motion Pictures and Matchbox Pictures, Andhadhun, which released in China as Piano Player, is directed by Sriram Raghavan, known for his dark films such as Ek Hasina Thi and Badlapur. Andhadhun was one of the best reviewed and best performing films of India last year.

“I’m happy to announce that our maiden China release, Andhadhun has fared very well in the market. The Chinese audiences have shown immense love and appreciation for the film and it continues to grow leaps and bounds. “Andhadhun is a film I am extremely proud of and we are doing everything with our partners Tang Media to ensure it continues to score at the Chinese box office,” said Ajit Andhare, COO - Viacom18 Studios, in a statement.

China has emerged as a huge market for Indian films in recent years, with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium doing well in the neighbouring country.

