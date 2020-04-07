e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana surprises fan on her birthday, serenades her with song. Watch video

Ayushmann Khurrana surprises fan on her birthday, serenades her with song. Watch video

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana surprised a fan on her birthday, and sang the birthday song for her. Watch the video here.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2020 21:20 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Ayushmann Khurrana fulfilled a fan’s birthday wish for her.
Ayushmann Khurrana fulfilled a fan’s birthday wish for her.
         

Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana has sung the "Happy Birthday" song while strumming his guitar for a lady whose daughters requested him to wish their mother on her special day.

The actor took to Instagram to share the video, where he wishes Mona Shah on her 49th birthday and also plays the guitar while singing Happy Birthday for her.

 

"Yes, we are quarantined. Yes, we are in a lockdown. But we can always find the smallest of opportunities to find cheer for ourselves. Today, I found this in @janvi_12 and @kavya_08's special request for their mother @monakshah71 who is celebrating her 49th birthday with her family. Mona ma'am this one's for you ... P.S - I suddenly crave a cake now," he captioned the video.

Ayushmann also shared a message for the lady whose birthday falls at a time when everyone at home amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He said: "Of course this is your first and last quarantine birthday. After that every birthday will be not just with family but also with friends! So, happy birthday!"

Earlier, Mona Shah's daughters Janvi and Kavya took to social media to request the actor to wish their mother, who is a fan of his films, a happy birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Trump sets stage for UNSC meet on Covid-19 on April 9; pans WHO, China
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
Coronavirus Latest: India tally close to 5000-mark, Maharashtra goes past 1000
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
‘Report within 24 hours or...’: Punjab to Tablighi Jamaat attendees in state
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
2 Indians in Clarke’s list of 7 greatest batsmen he played with or against
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Covid-19 lockdown could be extended by 2 weeks, say officials after GoM meet
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Fact check: Is the govt spying on your WhatsApp messages? PIB clears it out
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Tesla cars to get ‘Cheetah Stance’ for improved pouncing power
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
Lack of protective gear for healthcare workers? Safdarjung doctor speaks
trending topics
Covid-19 LiveCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakDonald TrumpBoris JohnsonVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news