Ayushmann Khurrana-Tahira Kashyap celebrate daughter Varushka’s birthday amid lockdown with DIY decorations

bollywood

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 15:35 IST

Despite their elaborate plans for a party shelved due to the lockdown, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap still managed to make their daughter Varushka’s sixth birthday celebrations special. Tahira took to Instagram to share a video of Varushka and son Vrajveer having a whale of a time making streamers, confetti, a banner and other decorations from scratch using recycled paper.

“It’s our daughter’s sixth birthday. We wanted to throw a small party but there weren’t any decorations and balloons available in the market so we thought we are going to make some homemade decorations and we wanted to share the joy of doing the same with you,” she said in the video.

“The man behind all these art sessions is Mr Ayushmann Khurrana, who has just played the music, and that’s about it,” she added.

“Happy birthday Varushka!! This is a unique lockdown birthday for our 6 year old! We @ayushmannk tried our best to make it special! Sharing the joy with you. #daughter #daughtersarespecial #lockdownbirthday #recycle,” Tahira’s Instagram post was captioned.

Wishes poured in from several Bollywood celebrities including Dia Mirza, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar, as well as fans. An Instagram user wrote, “Brilliant !!! Happy Birthday Virushka... You are indeed the luckiest Lil girl in the World !!!” Another commented, “What happy and cheerful DIY decorations. Wishing Varushka a special and safe birthday.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has been sharing videos of himself reciting poetry, singing and playing the guitar, to entertain fans during the lockdown. In a recent video, he doffed his hat to the Professor from Spanish web series Money Heist and shared a video of himself playing Bella Ciao on the piano.

Ayushmann’s next release is Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo, which revolves around the relationship between a landlord and a tenant. The film, which also features Amitabh Bachchan, was scheduled to hit the theatres this month but has been pushed due to the lockdown.

