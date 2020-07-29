Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap go for a bike ride in Chandigarh, share pics

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 13:40 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a new picture with his filmmaker wife, Tahira Kashyap. The photo shows them out and about in Chandigarh on their bikes.

“Cycling with her,” he captioned his post. While Ayushmann is seen in a grey vest and dark pants, Tahira wore a T-shirt and blue jeans for the cycling date. Ayushmann even wore a helmet for extra safety.

On Tuesday, Tahira shared multiple pictures of Chandigarh streets on her Instagram page, perhaps clicked during the same bike ride. Tahira talked about the need to care for the environment in her post. “We and our environment are one. There is no bigger a truth than this. This relationship with the nature is a two way process. Ab nai samajhe toh kab These pictures that I took while cycling around my hometown have been the biggest source of inspiration, happiness and self introspection too. I today value nature/environment honestly like never before. Yeh hai toh hum hain, let’s make the other way possible too. Let’s conserve,” she wrote.

Tahira has been sharing regular updates from the family’s time in Chandigarh. She recently shared a video of herself, checking Ayushmann’s mindfulness. In the video, she attempted to confuse Ayushmann by saying something and doing something else. However, he caught her bluff and left her laughing.

Ayushmann took up cycling soon after he returned to Chandigarh after the lockdown was lifted. “Maintaining fitness is an extremely important aspect today, given the crisis we are engulfed in. We will need to find our own fitness regimes to stay fit because it’s very important. So, since I’m in Chandigarh spending time with my family and parents, I decided to take up cycling,” said the actor about his good habit.

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

He admitted that he has been a “cycling enthusiast” all-time, but a busy work schedule brought a halt to it. However, taking up it now, amid the pandemic, has brought a much-needed balance to his routine. “I’m loving doing this now because it’s not just helping me stay fit but it’s also giving me the alone time to focus on things, ponder about life, and plan my way forward. Cycling alone is quite a meditative experience for me personally - I can focus on one thing at a time and close those loops in my head,” said the actor.

Follow @htshowbiz for more