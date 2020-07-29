Ayushmann Khurrana to play an athlete in Abhishek Kapoor’s next, calls it a ‘beautiful love story’

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 09:54 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has signed another project--a film with Kedarnath director Abhishek Kapoor. The film will see the Andhadhun actor play a ‘cross-functional athlete’ and will be a love story.

Speaking about the film, Ayushmann told Bombay Times, “Abhishek has a distinct voice in cinema today, and I’m glad that we finally got the opportunity to work together on a project that’s close to my heart. This beautiful love story will take viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride and it is a total family entertainer.”

The actor will have to undergo a major transformation for his role. “I have never attempted a look like this on screen before and I’m already looking forward to seeing the reaction of audiences. The process is going to be intense and excruciating, but I feel that the pain will be worth it,” he said.

Abhishek, too, is looking forward to the project. “This film is special for both Ayushmann and me. We want audiences to come back to theatres and watch movies as a community. And, we will spare no effort to achieve that,” he said.

Apart from this, Ayushmann also has a film with Anubhav Sinha, with whom he worked in Article 15. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has announced, “IT’S OFFICIAL... After #Mulk, #Article15 and #Thappad... Anubhav Sinha to direct #AyushmannKhurrana... An action thriller [not titled yet]... 16 Oct 2020 release. Anubhav and Ayushmann reunite after the much-acclaimed and successful #Article15.”

Also read: Happy birthday Sanjay Dutt: Ahead of KGF 2’s Adheera, 5 times he embraced the dark side

Article 15 garnered great critical acclaim and was a commercial hit. The film was based on India’s caste divide and how a big town, upper caste cop arrives in rural Uttar Pradesh to find how deeply the caste system has infested the country’s roots. He sets out to solve a rape and murder case in the town while fighting against the corrupt judicial system and the abuse of power.

Follow @htshowbiz for more