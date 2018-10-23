Badhaai Ho box office day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana film crosses Rs 50 cr mark, passes Monday test

It’s a Badhaai Ho moment for Ayushmann Khurrana and his reel family as the film crossed the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The film has recorded a wonderful run at the ticket counters and has achieved the feat in just five days. The film revolves around a middle-aged couple played by Neena Gupta and Gajrao Rao who get pregnant, much to the embarrassment of their family.

The film got the advantage of the extended Dussehra weekend. It also passed the Monday test as it collected around Rs 5.50 crore, taking its total box office collection to around 50.75 crore, as reported by Boxofficeindia.com. After opening at over Rs 7 crore on Thursday, the film had shown a magnificent growth during the weekend with its Sunday collections of over Rs 13.50 crore. It had collected Rs 11.75 crore and Rs 12.75 crore on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The release date of Badhaai Ho clashed with the release of Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra starrer Namaste England. Both the films were brought forward to a Thursday instead of the usual Friday to cash in on the festive season. While Badhaai Ho took the advantage of the extended weekend, Namaste England failed fell flat at the box office. The film is a sequel of the 2007 film Namastey London. After opening at around Rs 1.50 crore on October 18, the film recorded similar numbers during the entire weekend. However, with the starting of the week, the film fell miserably at the box office with its Monday collections amounting to just Rs 50 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana’s other film Andhadhun collected around Rs 90 lakh on its third Monday. The film also starring Radhika Apte and Tabu now stands at a total of around Rs 57.42 crore.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:03 IST