Bala box office day one collection: Ayushmann Khurrana delivers biggest opener of his career at Rs 10.15 cr

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 11:55 IST

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has knocked the ball out of the park once again. His latest film Bala, has emerged as the biggest opener of his career.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared opening day figures on Twitter on Saturday morning. “#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz,” he wrote. Adarsh also gave a ranking of all the biggest openers of Ayushmann’s career so far. “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz... 2019: #Bala ₹ 10.15 cr 2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr 2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra] 2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr 2017: #SMS ₹ 2.71 cr 2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr 2017: #BKB ₹ 2.42 cr #India biz,” he wrote.

#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 9, 2019

Bala has managed the collection despite courting numerous controversies just weeks ahead of release. Musicians accused it for copying their songs without permissions, writer and other filmmakers said the plot was too similar to their films, and it was also criticised for using make up to make one of the lead actor’s skin appear darker.

Ayushmann plays a prematurely balding man in the film. He hopes to find the right woman for himself but his thinning hair pose a problem. Yami Gautam plays the girl he is after and Bhumi Pednekar plays a dark girl struggling to fit in a society obsessed with fair skin.

The film arrived on the heels of a similar film Ujda Chaman, which starred actor Sunny Singh as a balding man with similar plights as Bala. The actors, filmmakers hurled several accusations and justifications at each other but Ujda Chaman went out without making a dent in the box office. It even got negative reviews while Bala got a glowing reception from critics.

Director Amar Kaushik says when people started alleging that his film looks like a copy of Ujda Chaman, it disturbed him but the filmmaker said he ensured the controversy didn’t affect the film. Asked if he was perturbed by the comparisons, Kaushik told PTI, “If I say I wasn’t, it would be wrong. I was (disturbed) for two days. Before going to shoot, Kumar ji had met Dinesh and said he has rights of some south film. Our script was ready and we were just about to go on floors.

“I then saw the movie and told him that my film is totally different from that even on paper. Only similarity was that the character was bald. We then went and shot our film. Then 20 days later I heard they’re shooting their film. I was ok with it because both the films are different. We were editing our film and then our teaser came, there was no news about their film,” he added.

