Batti Gul Meter Chalu box office day 2: Shahid Kapoor’s film suffers power outage

Things didn’t brighten up for Shahid Kapoor’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu in its second day of release. The social drama, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, made Rs 7.9 crore on Saturday, taking its two-day total to Rs 14.7 crore. The film had made Rs 6.7 crore on Friday.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film’s day-to-day earning showed a growth of 17%, which isn’t good enought to sustain it in the long run. He wrote in a tweet that the film would need a “miraculous growth on Day 3,” preferably “in double digits” for it to post a “respectable weekend total.”

#BattiGulMeterChalu witnesses 17.75% growth on Day 2, but since the starting point was low, the 2-day total is lacklustre... Needs miraculous growth on Day 3 - in double digits - for a respectable weekend total... Fri 6.76 cr, Sat 7.96 cr. Total: ₹ 14.72 cr. India biz. #BGMC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 23, 2018

Batti Gul... is Shahid’s first solo release since 2015’s Shaandaar, a major box office bomb. Since then, Shahid has starred in the ensembles Udta Punjab, Rangoon and Padmaavat.

The film, which also stars Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, has received mixed critical response. The Hindustan Times review, awarding the film 2.5 stars out of 5, stated, “Batti Gul Meter Chalu had a lot of promise, but just like the government it targets, it fails to deliver.”

Shahid was forced to partially pull out of promotions due to the birth of his son, Zain, and because his daughter, Misha, fell ill.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree, is continuing its fantastic run. The film has made Rs 116 crore at the box office so far.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 13:39 IST