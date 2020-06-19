e-paper
Bhonsle trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is fragile yet unbreakable as a retired cop, film to release on Sony Liv on June 26

Bhonsle trailer: Manoj Bajpayee is fragile yet unbreakable as a retired cop, film to release on Sony Liv on June 26

Bhonsle trailer: Manoj Bajpayee plays a retired Maharashtrian police officer who refuses to support a bully. The film will release on Sony Liv on June 26.

bollywood Updated: Jun 19, 2020 14:42 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Manoj Bajpayee plays the titular role in the film Bhonsle.
         

The trailer of Manoj Bajpayee’s much-delayed film Bhonsle is out and features him in a never-seen-before avatar. The actor plays a traditional Maharashtrian middle-aged man who supports what’s right instead of taking the easier route of being loyal to his home state.

 Watch Bhonsle trailer here:

The intriguing trailer opens with a bully (Santosh Juvekar), claiming to be a Maharashtrian, playing spoilsport at a religious function organised by his neighbours from Bihar. He says only Maharashtrian festivals will be celebrated in Mumbai. He asks Bhonsle (Manoj), a retired cop, to add weight to his warning, but the latter refuses to do so.

The story then moves to Manoj’s titular character, who is diagnosed with brain tumour, and a young woman hoping to find the best doctor for his treatment. However, the second half of the trailer hints at the woman being raped and ends with Manoj asking the same bully if he has committed the crime. The video unexpectedly ends with his “yes”.

Bhonsle still and poster.

It also shows glimpses of Abhishek Banerjee of Paatal Lok fame as one of the people from Bihar settled in Mumbai for work. Bhonsle also stars Santosh Juvekar, Ipshita Chakraborty Singh, Virat Vaibhav and Neetu Pande in prominent roles. Devashish Makhija has directed the film with Manoj as one of the producers.

The film has been delayed since almost two years and will now premiere on streaming platform Sony Liv on June 26. The trailer description throws more light on the film. It read, “In tumultuous Mumbai, at a time when scheming Maharashtrian politicians use violence to rid the state of North-Indian migrants, a terminally-ill lone wolf Maharashtrian cop Bhonsle retired against his will, finds himself forging an unlikely companionship with a 23-year-old North-Indian girl and her little brother, while the raging conflict destroying the world around them reaches his doorstep, giving him one last battle worth fighting for, but it might just be too late.”

