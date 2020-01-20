Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Anees Bazmee says Kartik Aaryan film is ‘completely original’, will take 2 songs from Akshay Kumar movie

bollywood

Updated: Jan 20, 2020 17:14 IST

Director Anees Bazmee, famous for comedies like No Entry (2005), Welcome (2007) and Singh Is Kinng (2008), has begun work on his next film, a sequel of the Akshay Kumar starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The new film, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, will star current favourite Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. Deccan Chronicle quoted the director as saying that his film will be ‘completely original’.

Speaking about it, he said that a major chunk of the film will be shot in Rajasthan. “We’ve shot a small portion in Mumbai and will now proceed to Jaipur as most of the film will be shot in Rajasthan. Quite a change from my last film, Paagalpanti, which was shot in London.”

Talking about the film’s lead cast, he said that “Kartik and Kiara look terrific together - a fresh pair and that too a good looking one”.

Anees was asked if Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will be a proper sequel of the first film. Clarifying it, he said: “Not really. This is completely different story. Besides the title, we have taken two songs from the original -- the title song and the Bengali song. The rest of the film is completely original.”

On the issue of whether Akshay Kumar, who starred in the original, will make an appearance in this film, he added, “Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don’t think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best.”

Also read: Kangana Ranaut says she did ‘tacky films’, undeserving roles to afford best surgeon for sister Rangoli Chandel’s treatment

In November last year, came the news that actor Tabu will join the team. Kartik had shared the news on Instagram and written: “Welcome @tabutiful Mam to the world of #BhoolBhulaiyaaa2. Can’t wait to shoot!” His co-star Kiara too was excited with the new addition and tweeted: “We’re so very chuffed to welcome you to this maze.. Can’t wait to shoot with the one, the only #Tabu #BhoolBhulaiyaa2.”

The 2007 film also featured Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja. It was the official Hindi remake of the 1993 Malayalam comedy psychological thriller, Manichitrathazhu. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 31, 2020.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more