Bhumi Pednekar: ‘My successes are validation that I’ve taken right decisions’

Bhumi Pednekar is celebrating the success of her back-to-back films, Saand Ki Aankh, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Bala.

bollywood Updated: Dec 10, 2019 17:36 IST

Asian News International
Bhumi Pednekar during the promotions of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.
Bhumi Pednekar during the promotions of her upcoming film Pati Patni Aur Woh.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most exciting young stars in Bollywood today. The actor has had seven releases in theatres so far and six out of those have been hits.

“I have been fortunate to get the amazing scripts that have resonated with audiences and I’m thankful to all the filmmakers for their belief in me. As an artist, I have looked for incredible stories and searched for brilliant characters that stay with you long after you have seen the films,” she said of her successful run at the box office.

Bollywood actors Ananya Panday (L), Kartik Aryan (C) and Bhumi Pednekar pose on the set of music reality show Indian Idol 11.
Bollywood actors Ananya Panday (L), Kartik Aryan (C) and Bhumi Pednekar pose on the set of music reality show Indian Idol 11. ( AFP )

The 30-year-old actor feels empowered with her hits and she also confronted that it drives her to back her instincts while choosing a film. The versatile star said, “My successes are a validation that I have taken the right decisions in choosing content and gives me huge confidence to back my vision going forward.”

“As a creative person, you need to trust your instincts at all times and successes only tell you that you are taking the right calls, “she added.

While getting candid, she said, “I’m fortunate that I have been blessed so far and I only wish that I continue striving for excellence in cinema. I’m thrilled about my next line up of movies as they all challenge me as an actor and will definitely push me to only getting better.”

