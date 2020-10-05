e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 05, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal married me in 2014 and is lying about being single, says Punjabi singer as Paras Chhabra slams Pavitra Punia

Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal married me in 2014 and is lying about being single, says Punjabi singer as Paras Chhabra slams Pavitra Punia

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar has claimed that Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal married him in 2014. Parab Chhabra hit back at another contestant Pavitra Punia and claimed that she hid her marriage from him when they briefly dated.

bollywood Updated: Oct 05, 2020 13:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed Sara Gurpal and he married in 2014 while Paras Chhabra hit back at ex Pavitra Punia for hiding the fact that she was married when they briefly dated.
Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar claimed Sara Gurpal and he married in 2014 while Paras Chhabra hit back at ex Pavitra Punia for hiding the fact that she was married when they briefly dated.
         

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day

Bigg Boss 14: Paras Chhabra hits back at Pavitra Punia, calls her a ‘scandalous ex’ who hid her marriage from him when they dated

Paras Chhabra, reacting to Bigg Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia’s words against him, has claimed that she hid the fact that she was married when they briefly dated.

Read more here

Release Rhea Chakraborty, says Swara Bhasker after AIIMS report dismissing murder theory in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

Swara Bhasker has called for the release of Rhea Chakraborty, who remains under arrest on drugs-related charges connected to the death of her boyfriend, Sushant Singh Rajput.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14’s Sara Gurpal married me in 2014, lying about being single: Punjabi singer Tushar Kumar, shares proof

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Sara Gurpal found herself in a spot when a fellow Punjabi singer claimed that they got married in 2014 and has also shared their photos and marriage certificate. She had claimed that she was single.

Read more here

Bellbottom teaser: Akshay Kumar’s high-flying RAW agent makes 80s cool again

Akshay Kumar plays a RAW agent in this thriller set in the 80s. Also starring Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta, the film releases on April 2.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about his mental illness, says ‘Sometimes I am scared of my own self’

Actor Eijaz Khan opens up about his own fears, revealing how he struggles with his mental illness and hopes to face challenges inside the house.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter

tags
top news
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
FATF all set to decide on Pakistan’s grey list status: Report
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
Stranded mid-river on a rock overnight, man in Jharkhand awaits rescue
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
JD(U) takes stock of situation as LJP exits NDA ahead of Bihar polls
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
‘Surprise Visit…’: Donald Trump leaves hospital briefly to greet supporters outside
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesJEE advanced results 2020Covid 19 India TallySushant Singh Rajput death caseBigg Boss 14JEE Advanced Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesFarm Bills Protest LIVERahul Gandhi tractor rally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In