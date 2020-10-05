Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan opens up about his mental illness, says ‘Sometimes I am scared of my own self’

tv

Actor Eijaz Khan, who is one of the contestants on the ongoing reality show Bigg Boss 14, has said he has been struggling with his own mental illness and does not think it is all over yet. Eijaz had said in his introductory video that he is used to staying all alone and does not like “human presence” around him. He even joked that he can cuddle with cats and dogs in bed, but is scared to think of doing so with human beings.

Eijaz later told Salman that he had been named after the famous villain from Sholay and has since lived up to the name. Even on the first episode of Bigg Boss 14 Monday evening, Eijaz was seen sharing his fears with senior Gauahar Khan. When Gauahar told him she was worried for him, given what he had revealed in the introduction, Eijaz told her, “I am actually used to staying alone. But I am taking that as a challenge. I want to explore how I react in situations that happen in this house.”

About struggling with mental illness, Eijaz told Times of India ahead of entering the Bigg Boss 14 house, “I haven’t come out of mental illness. It is an on-going process. There are times I am still scared of being alone and sometimes I am scared of my own self. The two years from 2015 to 2017 have been the most difficult one. But now, I know it is fine to seek therapy, it is ok to put your trust in someone else. It is very important that you expect the way it is. It is important to understand, I am like this and I am feeling this way. The more you try to run away from the fact that nothing has happened to you, the more you will suffer from anxiety issues.”

“If I get a chance I will talk. But unfortunately what happens is that whenever I talk I feel people should not think I am doing it for sympathy. Initially, people would not believe that there is anything like mental health, now mental health has become a hashtag because a lot of people have half knowledge about it. I have knowledge about it. I will surely speak on the show if I get a chance but not at the cost of the show. I know this show is watched by kids, youngsters and elders who have passed on toxicity from generations to generations saying there is nothing like mental illness. If one life also changes because of me talking about it and if even father or mother tells their kid come let’s sit and talk I think my job of spreading awareness will be done,” he added.

Before Bigg Boss, Eijaz had worked in several popular films and TV shows including Kkavyanjali, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, Sohail Khan’s Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, Kuch Na Kaho, Kangana Ranaut’s Tanu Weds Manu Returns among several others. He began his journey with a few music videos.

