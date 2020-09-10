If Sushant Singh Rajput was alive, he would’ve been probed for the same thing: Swara Bhasker in defence of Rhea Chakraborty

bollywood

Actor Swara Bhasker has said that the great irony in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is that, if the actor was alive, he’d have been charged with drug consumption as well. Sushant died on June 14. His girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested on drug-related charges by the Narcotics Control Bureau in connection to his case.

Swara told journalist Faye D’Souza, “What does this drug angle show that Rhea has not already said? The irony is that if Sushant was alive, he would have been probed for the same thing.” Swara said that the charges against Sushant would have probably been harsher, as he would have been tested for having consumed those drugs, while Rhea has been charged only with procurement.”

She said that we don’t know if the Mumbai Police had also stumbled upon the ‘drug angle’ in their investigation. But the topic was only brought to the forefront after Rhea’s chat messages were leaked by the agencies to the press. “Why are the agencies leaking what is under investigation to the press?” she asked.

Swara, who has previously stood in support of Rhea, said that anyone could be put in the same situation as her. She said that she feels horrible for Rhea’s family, for what has happened. “My father has been so disturbed,” Swara said. “It could have been any of us. What are the priorities in our country? It feels like we are in this weird world of surveillance,” she added.

Previously, Swara wrote a column in The Week, where she noted that watching the narrative around Rhea unfold in the news, she was reminded of Arthur Miller’s play The Crucible, a dramatisation of the Salem Witch Trials that saw 20 women being executed on suspicion of practising witchcraft.

