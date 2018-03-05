Blackmail song Patola: Irrfan Khan’s shy groom stands out in retread of old favourite. Watch video

Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan has once again teamed up with Guru Randhawa for a song in his upcoming film Blackmail and the latest number is out. Titled Patola, the song is a peppy number and will soon become a party/wedding essential. Guru has written, composed and crooned the song that is a recreation of his chartbuster, Patola. Kirti is seen dancing while the groom Irrfan is shown hesitantly watching his newly-married wife. The video ends in Irrfan’s bedroom where he is seen admiring his newly-wedded wife even as she sleeps.

Speaking of recreating his popular track, Guru said, “Bhushan sir (Bhushan Kumar) gave me a break with this song in 2015. The song became popular worldwide. People loved the song a lot. It’s a simple song which compliments a girl on her beauty and looks. Interestingly, it has now been turned into a celebration song in a wedding.”

Irrfan shared the song on his social media and wrote, “A song that is fun to watch and listen. Here’s @Guruofficial’s #Patola from #BLACK: http://bit.ly/Patola-Blackmail …@IamKirtiKulhari @divyadutta25 #ArunodaySingh @OmiOneKenobe @raogajraj @AbhinayDeo #BhushanKumar @blackmailfilm”.

About collaborating with Irrfan, the singer said, “It was very nice working with Abhinay and Irrfan. While I have worked with Irrfan earlier in Suit Suit. We had shot for it in Georgia then and we shot in Mumbai for Patola. There is a lot of Indian vibe, Punjabi flavour to this one. I hope this version of Patola receives as much love from the audience as the original track did.”

Produced by T-Series and RDP Motion Pictures’ Abhinay Deo, Blackmail directed by Abhinay Deo is slated to release on April 6. The film also features Divya Dutta, Arunoday Singh, Omi Vaidya, Anuja Sathe, Pradhuman Singh Mall and Gajraj Rao

