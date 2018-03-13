Bobby Deol joins Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh in Housefull 4

Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will be seen alongside Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in the fourth installment of Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull franchise.

Interestingly, Sajid’s first film as a producer was with Dharmendra and Housefull 4 will be his first with Bobby.

Directed by Sajid Khan, who directed the first two installments, the fourth film of the series is likely to revolve around the theme of reincarnation.



Talking about the reception of Housefull franchise, Sajid had earlier said, “I was very sure that Housefull will do well, though I was surprised to see that it did this well. People say that my film Humshakals (2014) got bad reviews, but so did Housefull. These movies are fun cinema, where logic takes a back seat.”

Bobby Deol is currently working on Race 3 along with Salman Khan.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Housefull 4 will release around Diwali 2019.

