Bollywood stands by Abhinandan, cancels film promotion, events in the wake of Indo-Pak tensions

The film industry often faces criticism for staying mum on important matters, but after India’s bombing of terrorist-infested areas near the LoC, celebs are not just being vocal in expressing their concern and lauding the Indian Air Force, but also showing solidarity in whatever form they can.

On Thursday, Pakistan announced that it would release the IAF pilot in its custody by Friday, a decision that was welcomed online by both sides.

Several high-profile events have been called off in wake of the current scenario. Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who was to be in Delhi to inaugurate his wax statue at Madame Tussauds wax museum yesterday, decided to postpone the event. “Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the Nation. We stand by our Soldiers . Amidst the tensions rising across the Nation, have decided to re-schedule the launch of #MadameTussauds WAX Statue,” he tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the Nation. We stand by our Soldiers .

Amidst the tensions rising across the Nation, have decided to re-schedule the launch of #MadameTussauds WAX Statue

Will Post New Date Soon🙏@MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi #BringBackAbhinandan 🙏 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 27, 2019

Soon after, Madame Tussauds also posted their official statement on twitter that read, “...We all stand by our nation at this important juncture. We will inform you about the new launch schedule once it is finalised. We regret the inconvenience caused and hope to see you soon.”

Actor Akshay Kumar, who was set to promote his upcoming film Kesari on The Kapil Sharma Show has also tweaked the date of the shoot with some conditions. According to sources, “Akshay and Kapil had a discussion and the actor has pushed the shoot date for the comedy show by another two-three weeks. He has also requested Kapil that people from the Armed Forces should be invited among the audience, so they can support the country and raise funds for Bharat Ke Veer.”

Day 2 of the News18 Rising India Summit on Tuesday was also cancelled. The organisers shared with us, “Senior government and political leaders are preoccupied with the situation arising out of India’s unprecedented response to terror. All journalistic resources of News18 are being deployed to cover the story with the importance it deserves. As a result, Day 2 of the Rising India Summit today has been cancelled. We apologise for the inconvenience.”

Actor Taapsee Pannu, who was one of the speakers for the summit, tells us, “For this event, the organisers had given us the reason that due to the unrest and the fact that a lot of politicians (who were a part of the event) had to go in for an urgent meeting, the event was called off.”

A press conference for the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, scheduled to take place yesterday in Delhi, was also cancelled by Zee TV. A source from the channel informs us, “Considering the turbulent situation regarding the security in our country, the press conference with host Ravi Dubey has been cancelled and will be rescheduled.”

We have also learned that the team of Brahmastra — actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt — has cancelled their visit to the Kumbh mela in Prayagraj. Alia Bhatt had tweeted a map, and captioned it, “So so excited for this. Find out soon #Prayagraj” but deleted it soon after. Amitabh had tweeted “Ek anokhi kahaani. Ek anokha aarambh. Stay tuned #Prayagraj” only to delete it within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, we at HT City also decided to stand in solidarity with the nation and cancel our in-house Stars in the City event with the cast of the film Luka Chuppi, Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in view of the current situation.

