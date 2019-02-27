IAF pilot in Pak custody: Farhan Akhtar, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Kapoor pray for his safe return

Bollywood actors and filmmakers took to Twitter other forms of social media on Wednesday to pray for the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot safe return to India. Director Karan Johar, actor Arjun Kapoor and more share the messages with their followers.

“Thoughts and strength to #WingCommandarAbhinandan amd his familly....India stands tall and proud with you....,” Karan wrote in his tweet. “My prayers with #wingcommanderabhinandan hope he is safe & we see him back on home soil very soon...,” wrote Arjun.

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh decided to postpone the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds’ wax statue at an event in New Delhi on Thursday, in the wake of escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

“Amidst the tensions rising across the nation, (we) have decided to re-schedule the launch of Madame Tussauds wax statue... Will post (a) new date soon,” Diljit tweeted on Wednesday.

“Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the nation. We stand by our soldiers,” he said, adding “Bring back Abhinandan” in reference to the pilot in Pakistan’s custody.

Terrorists kill our men. We destroy a terror camp (they deny casualties but don't deny existence of terror camp). They capture our pilot. This isn't even on the same footing. #Pakistan supports terror. #India does not. War can't and won't change this fact. Neither will diplomacy. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 27, 2019

We are all praying for the safe return of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman #IAF gratitude from the daughter of a retired Indian Airforce officer @fbhutto for choosing humanity first & a way to peace🙏 Dugga Dugga & God bless https://t.co/6ztsyV5Dss — sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) February 27, 2019

Our soldiers are fighting hard to protect the Nation. We stand by our Soldiers .

Amidst the tensions rising across the Nation, have decided to re-schedule the launch of #MadameTussauds WAX Statue

Will Post New Date Soon🙏@MadameTussauds @tussaudsdelhi #BringBackAbhinandan 🙏 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) February 27, 2019

To all those who cheered from the sidelines yesterday, with all humility I ask you to read the next sentence. "He has still not returned" #wingcommanderabhinandan #SayNoToWar 🙏🙏🙏 — Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani) February 27, 2019

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Wednesday morning said Pakistan has responded to the counter-terror strike this morning by using its Air Force to target military installations on the Indian side. “The Pakistan Air Force was detected and the Indian Air Force responded instantly,” he said.

Pakistan Army released a video that shows a blindfolded man, identifying himself as a Wing Commander-rank IAF officer and his service number. India has strongly objected to Islamabad putting out photographs and videos of the pilot who was missing in action after he engaged with Pakistani jets that violated Indian airspace on Wednesday morning. India has asked Pakistan to ensure immediate release and safe return of the pilot.

Tensions have been elevated between the two countries since a suicide car bombing by Pakistan-based terrorists killed at least 40 CRPF jawans on February 14.

Amidst the tension, a press conference for Zee TV’s show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs on Thursday was also postponed.

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 21:12 IST