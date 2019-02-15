Ma’am get a life: Karan Johar slams Twitter troll for questioning his parenting

Filmmaker Karan Johar has slammed a Twitter user for questioning his qualifications as a parent. Karan is single father to twins Yash and Roohi, whom he welcomed in 2017 via surrogacy.

He wrote in response to the troll, “Ma’m!! With all due respect! Get a life! There are larger issues the country is combatting at the moment and it can very well do without your narrow mindedness! My babies are being LOVED and that’s all that matters...and FYI they have a mother!! My mother! Get it!” The original tweet has since been deleted.

Karan had said during the India Today conclave in 2017 that he is “more of a mother than I am a father.” In an appearance on a chat show, he’d spoken about how being a single parent could be daunting. “Being a single parent is really daunting and scary. Because I think it takes a mother and a father to complete the upbringing of a child. In many ways you could say that having Yash and Roohi is full of love but it is also a selfish decision. It is because I want that love for myself. There was a large empty space in my life that needed to be filled by children.”

Yash and Roohi recently turned two, and Karan hosted a star-studded birthday bash for them. Among those in attendance were actors Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone and others. Among the children at the event were Shah Rukh Khan’s son, AbRam, Neha Dhupia’s newborn daughter Mehr, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s son, Taimur, Tusshar Kapoor’s son Laksshya, and Shahid Kapoor’s daughter, Misha.

A day later, Karan also shared new pictures of his twins, in which they were posing with his mother Hiroo.

Karan has a big 2019 to look forward to, professionally. He will produce Kesari, Kalank, Student of the Year 2 and Brahmastra, and will direct the period epic Takht.

