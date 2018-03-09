Boman Irani urges fans to not judge his Munnabhai co-star Sanjay Dutt on the basis of his biopic

Boman Irani doesn’t like it when people judge a celebrity on the basis of a biopic made on their life. The actor feels that a three-hour-long film can’t do justice to someone’s entire life. He maintains that biopics merely offer a glimpse into the life of a star, which according to Boman should not be a parameter for the audience to form opinions about anything.

“How can you look at a man or a woman’s life in the space of three hours, and then pass judgment on what kind of a person they were or are? There are so many things in their entire life that just cannot be covered in a three-hour film, and you cannot judge a person with that,” says Boman.

The actor, who will be seen in the upcoming biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt’s life, hopes that the audiences don’t make conclusions about Dutt. “ It’s a dangerous thing if people do end up judging Sanju after watching the film. It won’t tell you about the complete life of Sanjay Dutt. If you want to judge him, you first have to know him [as a person]. You have to know the 58-year-old man to have some kind of an opinion about him,” he says.

Boman adds that the biopic, which features Ranbir Kapoor as Dutt, is mainly about the trials and tribulations in Dutt’s life and how he faced them. “It’s a story, so people should just watch it without any judgement,” he says.

Asked about his role in the film, Boman says that he can’t reveal much. “I am playing a character who might not be known by many, but he is very close to Sanju. It’s a cameo, so I have a few scenes in the film. I won’t be able to talk much about it though,” he says.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth