Boney Kapoor, daughters Jahnvi and Khushi immerse Sridevi’s ashes in Rameswaram. See pic

Boney Kapoor, husband of late actor Sridevi, immersed her ashes in the sea at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu. He was accompanied by his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Photographer Manav Manglani has shared their photo on Instagram.

The ashes, brought by Boney in a special aircraft, was taken to pilgrimage town of Rameswaram on March 3, a source told PTI.

Sridevi, 54, died on February 24 in a Dubai hotel.

The body of Bollywood icon was flown back to Mumbai on February 27 after Dubai authorities determined that she had accidentally drowned in her hotel bathtub.

Sridevi’s mortal remains, who was born in a village in Tamil Nadu and started her career with Tamil films, was cremated on February 28.

Her death sent shock waves across India with those who knew her at a loss to explain how the star could die so suddenly.

Sridevi, who used only one name onscreen, began her film career as a child actor and went on to star in many Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, before making her Bollywood debut in the late 1970s.

By the late 1980s, she was a name to reckon with in mainstream Hindi-language films and was able to command top billing. She managed to dominate screen space in a film industry where the heroine’s role was largely relegated to a few songs and a handful of romantic scenes as the leading man’s love interest