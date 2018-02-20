Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor roams on Mumbai streets, no one recognises him. See pics

Bollywood heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor roams around in the streets without being mobbed. Can you believe that? Well, that is exactly what happened when the actor visited Bhendi Bazaar in Mumbai during a recce for his upcoming film Brahmastra, which also stars Alia Bhatt.

The upcoming fantasy adventure trilogy titled Brahmastra (this is first film of the series) will be directed by Ayan Mukerji. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan.

Actor Hussain Dalaal shared a number of pictures of Brahmastra team -- of him with his director Ayan Mukerji. The last of the series was that one that had Ranbir and him. Dalaal wrote on Instagram, “Saved the best for the end.. Ranbir and I sneaking around on a bike in the streets of bhendi bazaar, Mumbai ! Photo courtesy #ranbirkapoor #ranbir #ranbir #selfie @burhanuddin.pardawala ki activa pe bohot ghoome hum. #brahmastra #aaokhele #ranbirkoistagrampelao.”

Brahmastra will bring Amitabh, Ranbir and Alia together first the time. It is first part of Ayan’s trilogy and will release on Independence Day, August 15, 2019.

