‘Breakfast is on the table!’: Deepika Padukone’s funny message to Ranveer Singh during AMA session

bollywood

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:25 IST

Actor Deepika Padukone conducted an Ask me Anything session on Instagram, and received a question about none other than husband, actor Ranveer Singh. A fan asked Deepika what she’d want to tell Ranveer in that instant, and she had a fun response.

“If you could say one thing to Ranveer using this platform right now, what would it be?” Deepika was asked. She replied, “You’ve snoozed about 35,000 times! Come on! Breakfast is on the table!”

Deepika was also asked what her favourite dish is (rasam with white rice and mango pickle), and whether she prefers the mountains or the beach (beach). Asked about her mother’s best dish, she replied, “All of it!” She also revealed that the favourite character that she’s played is Piku, and that visiting her parents and sister in Bangalore is on her bucket list.

Deepika and Ranveer often engage in fun banter on social media. They even crash each other’s live interviews.“I love you baby,” Deepika wrote in the comments during Ranveer’s chat with footballer Sunil Chhetri recently.

Also read: Deepika Padukone reveals what is on her post lockdown bucket list, her favourite character from her filmography

Deepika in an earlier interview spoke about Ranveer’s sleeping patterns during the coronavirus lockdown. She told journalist Rajeev Masand, “I have to say, he’s the easiest person to live with in this scenario. He’s sleeping for about 20 hours, which really allows me time to do things that I want to do.” Deepika added, “For the four hours that he’s awake, we’re either watching a movie, eating, exercising. He’s a real joy to be with at this time. No demands, no hassles, he’s very easy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more