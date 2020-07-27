Carry Minati, Beyounick, Ashish Chanchlani share their favourite Dil Bechara moments, pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Watch

bollywood

A host of popular YouTubers have come together to pay a heartfelt tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after the release of his final film, Dil Bechara. YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani shared a heartfelt video on his Instagram account where all of them are seen expressing their Dil Bechara moments. The video features Carry Minati, Beyounick, Slayypoint,Mallika Dua, Ahsaas Channa, Anmol Sachar and Sejal Kumar narrating their memories and how they tied up with the actor.

This initiative was taken by Krupali Avhad and Padam Sandhu. Sharing the video on Instagram, Beyounick wrote, “This one is dedicated by everyone of us to someone, who, through his art shall forever stay as one amongst us! Our ‘Dil’ finds a million excuses to feel ‘Bechara’. But it’s our job to guide it to that one tiny particle of happiness. Even the saddest of the moments will have a spark of cheer hidden deep within. Just keep digging!”

Chanchlani shared his tribute and thanked Sushant for entertaining people with his impeccable performances on screen. He wrote, “Thank you sushant for entertaining us and giving memorable performances. You left a very important mark in Indian cinema. It breaks our heart to even think about you. Here is small little tribute from all of us.” His Dil Bechara moment was about him sustaining injuries while playing during childhood but not letting go of his chance to bat.

Gautami and Abhyudaya Mohan of Slayy Point narrated a Dil Bechara moment and said, “I remember I scored 9 out 100 in Maths and it was sure that I was about to get scolded from my father for the same. But, my mother prepared a sweet dish at night and saved me from my father.”

Saloni Gaur too expressed her Dil Bechara moment where she said “I was all set for the party and knew that my parents would not allow me, my heart literally sank but my friends lied and convinced my parents for the party.”

Dil Bechara released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday and is available for free viewing. The film stars Sanjana Sanghi and marks the directorial debut of casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

