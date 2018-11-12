Cheat India poster: Emraan Hashmi ready to unfold discrepancies in education system

After delivering blockbuster hits in the past, Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to unravel discrepancies in the Indian education system in his upcoming film Cheat India. The first look poster, which was released by Hashmi today, features the Baadshaho actor donning a pair of sports spectacles. Passport-size pictures of young boys and girls and copies of admit cards are super-imposed on the poster.

The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film in September this year. Earlier, while announcing the project, the 39-year-old had said that the film will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system “which has created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts”.

He had further said that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his “film-ography”.

Helmed by ‘Gulaab Gang’ director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Hashmi’s production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. Cheat India will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019.

