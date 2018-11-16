Cheat India teaser: Emraan Hashmi runs a cheating mafia, sells knowledge for money

“God accepts prayers, I only accept cash.” Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to unravel discrepancies in the Indian education system as he unveiled the first teaser of his upcoming film Cheat India. Taking to Twitter, the Baadshaho actor lifted curtains on the teaser and wrote, “Students, parents, educationists, politicos, media and countrymen..the teaser of Cheat India.

Inspired by true events, the film features Emraan as a professor, Rakesh Singh, who believes in exchange of knowledge for money. The movie also has an interesting tagline - ‘Nakal Mein Hi Akal Hai’, which clearly points towards malpractices in the country’s financially lucrative education sector.

The flick will take a startling look at the crimes in the Indian education system which have created a parallel ecosystem infested with a mafia of sorts. The actor can be seen running a cheating mafia in the film without any apprehensions and guilt.

The actor wrapped up the shooting of the film in September this year. Earlier, while announcing the project, the 39-year-old had said that he was excited to be essaying a character which he believes will be a landmark one in his “film-ography”.

Helmed by Gulaab Gang director Soumik Sen, this is the second flick from Hashmi’s production house- Emraan Hashmi Films. Cheat India will hit the big screens on January 25, 2019. The actor was last seen in the multi-starrer Baadshaho that had Ajay Devgn, Esha Gupta, Ileana D’Cruz, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar and Sanjay Mishra.

