Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey kick-start Ab Ladna Hai campaign featuring real acid-attack survivors, watch

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 13:18 IST

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey have kickstarted a new campaign ‘Ab Ladna Hai’ ahead of the release of their film, Chhapaak. The promotional video features Deepika and Vikrant, who go on to share inspiring one liners, encouraging people to fight any situation they are in.

The video shows acid-attack survivors living normal lives among all others. It also shows normal people doing their bit in making the world a better place. From giving a blanket to a homeless to picking up plastic bottles in a park, it shows how every individual can make things better with a little effort.

The video goes with the description, “Ab Ladna Hai is a poetic expression of the core emotions that we preserve in our hearts. This poem, written by Gulzar Saab is a beacon to drive a much needed change in society. Because a beginning is the foundation of transformation. Let’s turn. Let’s awaken. Let’s begin. Kyunki #AbLadnaHai.”

Deepika shared it on her Instagram account with the caption, “Badlaav ki neev shuruaat hoti hai (Beginning is the foundation of change).” The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar of Raazi fame. It is based on the true story of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and Deepika in the protagonist’s role.

Talking about how acid-attack survivors should be treated by the society, Meghna told IANS in an interview, “Contrary to the popular belief and perception that the story of an acid-attack survivor would be very depressing, heavy and graphical, Malti is a character who smiles into camera and says, ‘ab khush hoon to kya karun’. We should stop treating them as ‘bechari’, because they are not!”

The film is slated to hit theatres on January 10. It is set to clash with Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

