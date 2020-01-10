Chhapaak: Samajwadi Party to show Deepika Padukone’s film to its workers in Lucknow

bollywood

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 10:50 IST

The Samajwadi Party will take its workers to a screening of the Deepika Padukone starrer, Chhapaak, here on Friday. The party’s official Twitter account shared a tweet on the subject.

“On the instructions of the national president, Samajwadi Party will show Chhapaak film to its workers. A hall has been booked in Lucknow for this,” said a tweet on the party’s official Twitter handle. The film releasing Friday is based on the struggles and triumphs of an acid attack survivor.

Also read: Deepika Padukone walked the crowded Mumbai streets as Chhapaak’s Malti to see people’s reactions. Watch

A senior Samajwadi Party leader said party workers will watch the film in Lucknow on Friday. The previous state government, led by Akhilesh Yadav had worked for the rehabilitation and welfare of acid attack survivors, he added.

Deepika Padukone’s latest release was on Thursday declared tax-free by the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Meghna Gulzar-directed film, based on the life of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal, releases on Friday.

The chief ministers of the two Congress-ruled states made the announcement on Twitter. Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath tweeted, “Deepika Padukone’s film on acid attack survivor, Chhapaak is releasing across the country on January 10. I declare it tax-free in Madhya Pradesh.”

“This film which spreads a positive message regarding the treatment of acid-attack victims in the society, tells the story of their courage, struggle and their passion for life and aims to bring a change in the society’s mentality on the same,” he added.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also appealed to people to watch the movie along with their families.

“The state government has decided to make Hindi film ‘Chhapaak’ tax free in Chhattisgarh. The film spreads awareness among people against heinous crime like acid attack on women in society. You all should go to watch the movie along with your families and become aware, as well as spread the awareness,” Baghel tweeted.

Deepika on Tuesday visited the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi to express solidarity with the students who were attacked by a mob on January 5. She earned bouquets as well as brickbats from various people, including politicians, for her act of showing support to the JNU students.

Follow @htshowbiz for more