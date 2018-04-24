Chris Gayle was dancing to Sunny Leone’s Laila, not Sapna Choudhary’s song
The Chris Gayle video Sapna Choudhary shared on Monday was actually a mash-up, and the cricketer was dancing on a different song.bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2018 16:40 IST
Haryanavi singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary was over the moon on Monday when she found a video where West Indies cricketer was seen grooving to her song Teri Ankha Ka Yo Kajal. However, it has now bee revealed that video was a mash-up and Gayle was actually dancing on Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila.
On Monday, Sapna shared a video on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.” The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, is seen grooving, dressed in white, at a venue with a green backdrop.
However, an old video has now re-surfaced online, which clarifies that Gayle was actually dancing to the Raees song that featured Sunny Leone’s Laila. The video Sapna shared is clearly a mash up of the original from 2017 and the Haryanvi singer’s hit number Teri Ankha. Gayle had also shared the video last year.
(#CEO Chris Ever Okay) I'll give the winner USD 5000 who do the #ChrisGayleDanceChallenge 🕺🏾 the best 😊. Ladies, the challenge goes for you too...There's the video so make sure you're spot on as I am lol. #HaveFun I'll post the top 5 on my page and the viewers choose the winner. Remember to use the HASHTAG! Will announce the winner on the 24th 🕺🏾
Sapna was a popular singer-dancer in Delhi-NCR before making it to Bigg Boss 11. She garnered a huge fan following nationwide before getting eliminated from the show.
Sapna was recently seen in a song with Abhay Deol in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu.
