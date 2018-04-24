 Chris Gayle was dancing to Sunny Leone’s Laila, not Sapna Choudhary’s song | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Chris Gayle was dancing to Sunny Leone’s Laila, not Sapna Choudhary’s song

The Chris Gayle video Sapna Choudhary shared on Monday was actually a mash-up, and the cricketer was dancing on a different song.

bollywood Updated: Apr 24, 2018 16:40 IST
HT Correspondent
Chris Gayle grooves to Sunny Leone’s song Laila Main Laila from Raees.
Haryanavi singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary was over the moon on Monday when she found a video where West Indies cricketer was seen grooving to her song Teri Ankha Ka Yo Kajal. However, it has now bee revealed that video was a mash-up and Gayle was actually dancing on Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila.

On Monday, Sapna shared a video on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.” The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, is seen grooving, dressed in white, at a venue with a green backdrop.

Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.

A post shared by Sapna Choudhary (@itssapnachoudhary) on

However, an old video has now re-surfaced online, which clarifies that Gayle was actually dancing to the Raees song that featured Sunny Leone’s Laila. The video Sapna shared is clearly a mash up of the original from 2017 and the Haryanvi singer’s hit number Teri Ankha. Gayle had also shared the video last year.

Sapna was a popular singer-dancer in Delhi-NCR before making it to Bigg Boss 11. She garnered a huge fan following nationwide before getting eliminated from the show.

Sapna was recently seen in a song with Abhay Deol in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu.

