Chris Gayle was dancing to Sunny Leone’s Laila, not Sapna Choudhary’s song

Haryanavi singer and Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary was over the moon on Monday when she found a video where West Indies cricketer was seen grooving to her song Teri Ankha Ka Yo Kajal. However, it has now bee revealed that video was a mash-up and Gayle was actually dancing on Sunny Leone’s Laila Main Laila.

On Monday, Sapna shared a video on her Instagram account and wrote alongside, “Look what I found on Internet. @chrisgayle333 You are such a good Dancer.” The flamboyant cricketer, who plays for King’s XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, is seen grooving, dressed in white, at a venue with a green backdrop.

However, an old video has now re-surfaced online, which clarifies that Gayle was actually dancing to the Raees song that featured Sunny Leone’s Laila. The video Sapna shared is clearly a mash up of the original from 2017 and the Haryanvi singer’s hit number Teri Ankha. Gayle had also shared the video last year.

Sapna was a popular singer-dancer in Delhi-NCR before making it to Bigg Boss 11. She garnered a huge fan following nationwide before getting eliminated from the show.

Sapna was recently seen in a song with Abhay Deol in the film Nanu Ki Jaanu.

