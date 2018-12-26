Christmas 2018: Both Akshay Kumar and Twinkle turn Santa, Alia Bhatt celebrates it with mom. See pics, videos

It was a fun-filled Christmas for the Bollywood celebrities this year as they dined with their families and friends and partied hard amid the countdown to the New Year. Preity Zinta shared some lovely pictures from her Christmas celebrations with husband Gene Goodenough and family. In one of the intimate pictures, Gene can be seen kissing her on the cheek, which she shared with the caption, “All I want for Christmas is You #MerryChristmas #Love #Happiness#Hubby #Patiparmeshwar #ting.”

She also shared a picture of her husband’s family with the caption, “Spreading the Christmas cheer #Goodenoughfamily#MerryChristmas #Family #Happyholidays#strikeapose #ting.” And not to miss the video she shared to wish her fans “Merry Christmas.” Earlier, she had shared her excitement for Christmas with a Boomerang video while teaching her fans how to steal a kiss.

However, the funniest Christmas picture was shared by actor Akshay Kumar who dressed up as Santa to wish his fans on the occasion. He shared his picture with the caption, “Ho Ho Ho! It’s the season to be jolly. Hope you all are having a #MerryChristmas.” But the award for the best Santa goes to Twinkle Khanna who shared a picture from their X’mas get-together with the caption, “The Khanna sisters do their best Santa impression:) MerryChristmas!#TheMoreTheMerrier”.

Neil Nitin Mukesh also shared a few glimpses of the Christmas celebrations at home. The actor, who is now a father to a baby girl named Nurvi, shared a few pictures of the family posing in front of their Christmas tree. He shared a picture of his father dressed as Santa holding his daughter in his arms and captioned it, “MERRY CHRISTMAS people. Here is our very own dada Santa and baby santa @nitinmukesh9 #nurvi.”

Alia Bhatt celebrated a quiet Christmas at home with her mom Soni Razdan who cooked a special treat on the occasion. She shared happy glimpses on her Instagram, one of which went with the caption, “Post pudding.”

Alia Bhatt shared glimpses of her Christmas celebrations in her Instagram stories.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture from a Christmas lunch he had with his friends. He also picked an edited video of himself from one of his fanclubs to wish his fans on Christmas.

Dia Mirza also shared a picture with a Christmas tree in the background. She wished her fans saying, “Merry Christmas!!! Love, peace and joy to you all #HappyHolidays.”

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber celebrated Christmas in the company of kids.

