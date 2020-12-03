Coolie No 1 song Teri Bhabhi: Varun Dhawan is obsessing over a dreamy Sara Ali Khan in film’s first song. Watch

bollywood

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 12:43 IST

The makers of Coolie No 1 have shared the first song from the movie, titled Teri Bhabhi. It shows lead actor Varun Dhawan as coolie Raju, crazy in love with a rich man’s daughter, played by Sara Ali Khan.

The video shows Raju and his coolie friends take over a railway station, as they celebrate Raju falling head over heels in love. The colourful song shows Raju and hundreds others dancing as he clutches the girl’s photograph to his heart. Soon, dozens of her large cutouts show up on train roofs and she even appears in his imagination, dancing with him in a beautiful lehenga.

The song is composed by Javed - Mohsin and is sung by Javed - Mohsin Ft. Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar. Speaking about the song, Varun recently said, “Bhabhi is one of my favourite track from the album! In fact there’s an interesting story behind how we discovered this song. It was Badshah who had introduced this song to me. It’s was very sweet of him. He had come to my house especially to make me hear this particular track. When Dad and I heard the song, we instantly loved it! It fits the David Dhawan School of music perfectly and Javed - Mohsin’s energy and the vibe is infectious! That’s how we found this track! I think they’ve done a fabulous job with it!”

The trailer for Coolie No 1 was launched on Sunday. The film is directed by David Dhawan and is a remake of his 1995 hit of the same name, starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. It stars Varun as a coolie, pretending to be a rich man only to marry the girl of his dreams.

Upon the trailer launch, Sara said she did not wish to mimic Karisma in the movie. “I was more focused on being directed by David sir and enjoying the chemistry I shared with Varun. I am inspired by Karisma, as are most actors. She is an iconic star, the way she does masala (potboilers) I don’t think most people can. But I don’t think I can or did try to copy her,” she said in an interview to PTI.

The film will release on December 25 on Amazon Prime Video.

