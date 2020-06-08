Covid-19 unlock 1.0: Celebs take a breath of fresh air with outdoor exercises

bollywood

With gyms still not open amid lockdown relaxations, celebrities are making sure they step out to get some form of outdoor exercise. But they are keeping in mind all safety measures as they endevour to keep their fitness quotient high.

Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share her experience of going for a morning run after 80 days. Calling it “a mixed bag of emotions”, she was happy to breathe in fresh air, feel the little drizzle on her shoulders, listen to her favourite track and wave at acquaintances on her way. Rahul Bose, on the other hand, too enjoyed a “slow run” at noon after 70 days. He posted, “…Mask on when passing people, mask off when alone. 1000 calories.” #HajiAliSeaFace #purebliss #lastgaspofsummer.”

Nushrat Bharucha, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Georgia Andriani, too stepped out for quick walk and jog, while Dino Morea was spotted cycling with a friend.

“Being able to step out to exercise in whatever form after so many days does have a very positive effect on both our mind and body. After all, these are healthy habits. How much one might have been working out at home, nothing can be compared with exercising in the open air while soaking in some sun. When toxins come out of our body in the form of sweat, it does make one feel refreshed,” says Kalpana Sharma, Yoga and fitness expert, adding that she does see a lot of people taking turns in visiting the nearby parks to exercise, jog and walk.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh have also seen jogging and running but within the premise of their own buildings.

“A few days back, our society started allowing adults to use the park. Rukmini (his wife) and I have been going out regularly to run for some time. It feels good when you meet people even from a distance and greet each other. That human contact was so much needed. It just freshens our mood,” says Neil.

However, one must take all kinds of safety measures before stepping out as Dhupia pointed out that it did “scare” her when she came across people who weren’t wearing masks.

Fitness expert Harsh Dhiman has a word of caution for all those venturing out.

“Stepping out to exercise is good till everyone is following physical distancing. One should avoid crowded places like some of these celebs. You have to look for open spaces that are near your house so that if you see too many people coming in, you can quickly come back home. One needs to be responsible while stepping out, wear masks, carry sanitisers. Remember one mistake can get you infected,” Dhiman adds.

