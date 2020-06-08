Covid-19 unlock 1.0: Celebs take a breath of fresh air with outdoor exercises
Bollywood stars Nushrat Bharucha, Neha Dhupia, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh, Rahul Bose, Georgia Andriani, among others were seen stepping out for a quick walk and jog.bollywood Updated: Jun 08, 2020 19:14 IST
With gyms still not open amid lockdown relaxations, celebrities are making sure they step out to get some form of outdoor exercise. But they are keeping in mind all safety measures as they endevour to keep their fitness quotient high.
Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share her experience of going for a morning run after 80 days. Calling it “a mixed bag of emotions”, she was happy to breathe in fresh air, feel the little drizzle on her shoulders, listen to her favourite track and wave at acquaintances on her way. Rahul Bose, on the other hand, too enjoyed a “slow run” at noon after 70 days. He posted, “…Mask on when passing people, mask off when alone. 1000 calories.” #HajiAliSeaFace #purebliss #lastgaspofsummer.”
Went out for a run this morning after about 80 days... was a mixed bag of emotions somewhere between freedom and fear... freedom because i was outdoors and breathing in clean air and that too of a quality that I had never done in my city before , freedom caus I could feel the little drizzle 🌧 on my shoulders as my favourite music played in my ears , freedom because my feet were willing to take me on any route close to home till they got tired and freedom in a strange way because I had a mask 😷 on and kept a safe distance from everyone. I felt free also because after ages I got onto my early morning run route and waved to my usual bhajji wala and fruit wala and acknowledged the usual runners at that time who till date I have never been acquainted to but yes we share the same route and time and we know we exist. I felt free as I splashed thru the puddles and that put a smile on my face ... I felt fear caus people were out and still were nt wearing masks , I did remind a few from a distance though , felt fear also because the spirit of mumbai was missing... it did nt feel as safe as it used to, felt fear about things coming back to normal ... will they ever ??
Nushrat Bharucha, Tara Sutaria, Rakul Preet Singh and Georgia Andriani, too stepped out for quick walk and jog, while Dino Morea was spotted cycling with a friend.
“Being able to step out to exercise in whatever form after so many days does have a very positive effect on both our mind and body. After all, these are healthy habits. How much one might have been working out at home, nothing can be compared with exercising in the open air while soaking in some sun. When toxins come out of our body in the form of sweat, it does make one feel refreshed,” says Kalpana Sharma, Yoga and fitness expert, adding that she does see a lot of people taking turns in visiting the nearby parks to exercise, jog and walk.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Neil Nitin Mukesh have also seen jogging and running but within the premise of their own buildings.
“A few days back, our society started allowing adults to use the park. Rukmini (his wife) and I have been going out regularly to run for some time. It feels good when you meet people even from a distance and greet each other. That human contact was so much needed. It just freshens our mood,” says Neil.
However, one must take all kinds of safety measures before stepping out as Dhupia pointed out that it did “scare” her when she came across people who weren’t wearing masks.
Fitness expert Harsh Dhiman has a word of caution for all those venturing out.
“Stepping out to exercise is good till everyone is following physical distancing. One should avoid crowded places like some of these celebs. You have to look for open spaces that are near your house so that if you see too many people coming in, you can quickly come back home. One needs to be responsible while stepping out, wear masks, carry sanitisers. Remember one mistake can get you infected,” Dhiman adds.
