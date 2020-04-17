Dabboo Ratnani unearths stunning Kapoor family pic, with Sridevi and Janhvi. See here

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:21 IST

Going through his archives, fashion photographer Dabboo Ratnani on Friday shared a picture of the Kapoor family featuring late legendary actor Sridevi, her husband and producer Boney Kapoor and their children.

Ratnani, who is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his fashion photography label this year, took to social media to post the picture. The picture features Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor as children. While the evergreen actor Sridevi is seen beaming in a red saree, Boney is also seen donning a traditional black kurta.

Jahnvi and Khushi are seen sporting sarees and flower garlands in their hair. "A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words, But The Memories Are Priceless," Dabboo wrote in the caption.

Sridevi married Boney Kapoor in 1996 and the couple welcomed Jahnvi Kapoor in 1997 and Khushi Kapoor in 2000.

