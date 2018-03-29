Deepak Tijori on daughter Samara’s Bollywood plans: She wasn’t sure if she wanted to opt for the career that I’ve chosen

There’s a new kid on the block to add to the list of star kids who are set to foray in Bollywood — Deepak Tijori’s 21-year-old daughter, Samara, who already has more than 11,000 followers on Instagram. While Deepak is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the Sanjay Dutt-starrer Saheb Biwi Aur Gansgter 3, one wonders how soon his daughter will make her Bollywood debut.

Spilling the beans, Deepak says, “Samara has finished her graduation and she is taking lessons in acting. Earlier, she wasn’t sure of what she wanted to do and if she wanted to follow what I do [acting] and be a part of the career that I have chosen. Eventually, she has made up her mind that she wants to be part of the trade.”

#sundaymood 🕶 @frontrowgypsy mah ishtaaaar A post shared by Samara Tijori (@samaratijori) on Feb 18, 2018 at 3:45am PST

So far, Samara has assisted director Rohit Dhawan during Dishoom (2016) that featured actors John Abraham, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez. Last year, she was also seen in a short film, titled Grand Plan.

Not divulging much about how and when she will make her feature film debut, Deepak adds, “She is getting trained and going through the process of learning acting and dancing. I am sure you will see her soon on the silver screen. Talks are going on but it’s too early to talk.”

The actor says that seeing his daughter get so much love on Instagram makes him proud. “I feel happy when I see people reacting to her videos and photographs [on Instagram] and post positive comments. I can see that my child is going in the right direction, which makes me feel good.”

Ask him if he would go out of the way and protect his daughter from the nepotism debate that has become a talking point in Bollywood, Deepak says, “Every father and mother think that they can do that [protect the child], but every child is on their own. They all have their own minds nowadays and I really doubt they need our protection. They are super kids with the digital world giving them so much knowledge.”

However, he is quick to add, “But of course, I love the way she is grooming herself and I am always trying her to be her critic, and guide her in her path... what she should be looking into and what she should not be looking into.”

