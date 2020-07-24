e-paper
Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here

Dil Bechara begins and ends with tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput. See here

Sushant Singh Rajput's final film, Dil Bechara features tributes to the late actor. The film was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday.

bollywood Updated: Jul 24, 2020 20:00 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Dil Bechara features Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time.
Dil Bechara features Sushant Singh Rajput, one last time.
         

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s final film, Dil Bechara, comes with a special tribute for the actor. The film released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening.

The films opens with a video of Sushant playing a guitar. A quote by the actor is added under it. “Perhaps the difference between what is miserable, and that which is spectacular, lies in the leap of faith #selfmusing,” it read.

At the end of the film, a montage of behind-the-scenes pictures from the film’s shoot are shown and a message follows: ‘You will always be missed.’ Dil Bechara, which has been adapted from John Green’s novel The Fault In Our Stars, also stars Sanjana Sanghi.

Sanjana marked the release day by sharing a heartfelt note to Sushant on Instagram and wrote, “My Manny, I hope you’re looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair.”

She continued, “Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It’s the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds. The day apparently has come. It’s #DilBecharaDayHere’s praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and every one. Milte Hain. Jald.@roo_cha thank you, for everything.”

