e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 13, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Bollywood / ‘Dilip Kumar doing fine, he had severe backache’: Saira Banu on actor’s health

‘Dilip Kumar doing fine, he had severe backache’: Saira Banu on actor’s health

Saira Banu has shared an update on her husband and veteran actor Dilip Kumar’s health. He suffered severe backache recently but is now back home after a check up.

bollywood Updated: Mar 13, 2020 18:51 IST
Press Trust of India, Mumbai
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been married for 54 years.
Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu have been married for 54 years.
         

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is doing better after suffering a severe backache, his actor-wife Saira Banu said on Friday. In an audio note shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page, Banu said that they had to consult the doctors at Lilavati hospital and everything is fine now.

“I’m so happy to tell all of you that Dilip sahab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go an check it out at Lilavati hospital. We checked it out and came back home. Everything is fine now with God’s grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all,” Banu said.

 

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the actor’s health condition. “Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don’t spread rumours,” he tweeted.

Also read: Deepika Padukone says ex ‘begged and pleaded’ to be forgiven after she caught him cheating

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was born in Peshawar. He ventured into acting in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and later featured in cinematic jewels like Babul, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti and Saudagar among many others. His last Bollywood outing was in 1998’s Qila.

In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has kept his fans abreast through his Twitter account, mostly run by Saira and Farooqui.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
SC to hear only urgent matters from Monday, restricts entry into courtrooms
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
81 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 64 Indians, 17 foreigners: Health ministry
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
CBI files fresh case against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor, raids properties, firms
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Kerala man admitted to coronavirus isolation ward in hospital dies
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
Gold prices crash over Rs 1,000 as investors liquidate assets over coronavirus fears
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
IPL 2020: BCCI suspends tournament till April 15
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NPR, NRC
Delhi Assembly passes resolution against implementation of NPR, NRC
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme
Yes Bank crisis: Sitharaman gives details of RBI proposed reconstruction scheme
trending topics
Coronavirus Outbreak in IranKuldeep SengarCoronavirus in BengaluruAustralia vs New Zealand live scoreCoronavirus SymptomsCoronaviruscoronavirus ImpactIPL 2020 Postponed

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news