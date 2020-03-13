‘Dilip Kumar doing fine, he had severe backache’: Saira Banu on actor’s health

bollywood

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar is doing better after suffering a severe backache, his actor-wife Saira Banu said on Friday. In an audio note shared on Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter page, Banu said that they had to consult the doctors at Lilavati hospital and everything is fine now.

“I’m so happy to tell all of you that Dilip sahab is a lot better. He had a severe backache and we had to go an check it out at Lilavati hospital. We checked it out and came back home. Everything is fine now with God’s grace and your best wishes. We are so grateful to you all,” Banu said.

Saira Banu’s message on Saab’s health. pic.twitter.com/BIb3vyuZVe — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) March 13, 2020

Dilip Kumar’s family friend Faisal Farooqui also took to Twitter to inform his fans about the actor’s health condition. “Dilip Saab is doing well. Please don’t spread rumours,” he tweeted.

Dilip Kumar, whose real name is Muhammad Yusuf Khan, was born in Peshawar. He ventured into acting in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and later featured in cinematic jewels like Babul, Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam, Shakti and Saudagar among many others. His last Bollywood outing was in 1998’s Qila.

In the past few years, Dilip Kumar has kept his fans abreast through his Twitter account, mostly run by Saira and Farooqui.

