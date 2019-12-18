Dilip Kumar’s brother Aslam Khan mistaken for the actor. His Twitter page clears confusion

bollywood

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 13:07 IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was recently honoured by the World Book of Records, London, on his 97th birthday earlier this week. The actor could not collect the award and his brother, Aslam Khan received the honour on his behalf. When pictures from the event landed online, a few confused Aslam with his brother and got worried about his health.

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter handle finally cleared the confusion. “The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic,” read a tweet, written by Faisal Farooqui, who often posts updates about the actor and his family on the page.

The person holding the plaque is Aslam Khan, brother of Dilip Kumar Saab. @TheDilipKumar is NOT in the pic. -FF https://t.co/CyFak2n9Nw — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 17, 2019

The original tweet had read, “Is this Dilip Kumar? New photo goes viral on the net. Tragedy king who ruled film industry, now age 97, almost unrecognisable. His charming faithful wife Saira at his side and the plaque in his hand with his name on it, are the only giveaways.”

The Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his brother Aslam Khan, wife Saira Banu, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.

Dilip Kumar was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In a career spanning five decades, he had gifted us classics such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur.

On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes. pic.twitter.com/1dYrHt1KCL — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) December 11, 2019

On his 97th birthday, the actor said he was overcome with gratitude and tears on seeing his fans’ love for him. A picture of the actor was shared on Twitter and the caption read, “On this 97th birthday, calls and messages have been pouring in since last night-thank you! Celebrations are not important- your boundless love, affection and prayers have always brought tears of gratitude in my eyes.”

Last year, the actor was diagnosed with mild pneumonia. According to his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu, the actor’s health is much better now.

