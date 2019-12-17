Dilip Kumar honoured by World Book of Records for contributions to Indian cinema, wife Saira Banu collects award

bollywood

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has announced that the screen icon Dilip Kumar has been honoured by the ‘World Book of Records’ for his ‘matchless contributions’ to Indian cinema. Sinha took to Twitter on Tuesday to make the announcement.

“Many Congratulations! To the great thespian & greatest actor par excellence #DilipKumar on being honoured by the ‘World Book of Records’ London. He has been felicitated for his matchless contributions to Indian Cinema & for promoting social causes.”

He continued, “This award seems to be the most genuine & deserving as far as our living legend Dilip Kumar is concerned. This should have come much earlier but nonetheless it is highly appreciated and applauded.” Sinha concluded his message by offering his best wishes, ‘to Dilip Kumar Saheb/Yusuf Khan, his entire family, especially the great lady of substance Saira Banu.’

Although the Bollywood icon could not collect the award, the Certificate of Honour was presented to his family members including his wife Saira Banu, brother Aslam Khan, his sisters Saeeda Khan and Farida Khan.

The actor, who turned 97 recently, was last seen on the big screen in Qila in 1998. He was honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1994 and the Padma Vibhushan in 2015. In a career spanning five decades, he has appeared in classics such as Devdas, Mughal-e-Azam and Naya Daur.

