e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to coronavirus relief fund: ‘Our priority now should be to help our country’

Diljit Dosanjh to donate Rs 20 lakh to coronavirus relief fund: ‘Our priority now should be to help our country’

Diljit Dosanjh is the latest Bollywood actor-singer to make a donation to PM Modi’s coronavirus relief fund.

bollywood Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:06 IST
Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
Diljit Dosanjh has vowed to donate Rs 20 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund.
Diljit Dosanjh has vowed to donate Rs 20 lakh to the coronavirus relief fund.
         

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has pledged to donate Rs 20 lakh to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. Diljit took to Twitter, where he mentioned that the priority is to help the country.

“I’m committed to donating 20 Lakh rupees to the PM-CARES Fund. Our Priority Now should be to help our country get through this tough time. #TogetherWeCan,” he tweeted.

 

The government set up the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced.

Also see: Kartik Aaryan fails miserably as he takes viral emoji challenge. Watch video

“People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India’s war against Covid-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India,” PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the trust that includes the home minister, the finance minister and the defence minister.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be cremated, says BMC
Covid-19: Patients who die of coronavirus will not be cremated, says BMC
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Covid-19: Many in hospital after gathering at Delhi’s Nizamuddin, area sealed
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
Limited community transmission has begun in India: Health ministry document
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
How flurry of meetings paved the way for migrant workers’ bus ride home
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
Vistara’s Mumbai-Goa flight passenger tests Covid-19+, others put on notice
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Frightening picture’: Prashant Kishor tweets video of migrants crying
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
‘Sehwag came later:’ Akram names Pak batsman who changed opening in Tests
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
Why a 10-day extension of BS 6 deadline is unlikely to help the auto industry
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirusCovid-19Covid-19 India newsCoronavirus cases in IndiaCovid-19 updateIPLCoronavirus lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news