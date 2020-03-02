Why Diljit Dosanjh was bowled over by Ivanka Trump’s sense of humour

music

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s fun social media avatar has always entertained his fans, and he took it a notch up by sharing a photoshopped image with none other than Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor. He even captioned the picture, giving a glimpse of his ‘trip’ to the Taj Mahal with Ivanka: “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”.

The photo soon went viral and a few other hours later, Ivanka herself responded, tagging Diljit with the reply: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”. And her reaction broke the internet.

Diljit, who was busy shooting, responded the moment he saw Ivanka’s reaction and tweeted, “OMG Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop Face See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure HUN KARO GAL”.

And sharing the story behind the picture, Diljit tells us, “Actually a fan of mine had sent me this edited photo and I found it quite interesting, so I just shared it. Honestly, I didn’t think much about it and went back to shooting. Some friends even said that a celebrity shouldn’t post such things. But since I didn’t find anything wrong, so I went ahead.”

Diljit, who is known for his social media comments on actor Gal Gadot and media personality Kylie Jenner, praises how Ivanka played along. “It was a great feeling… She took it in a very healthy and fun way. I must say she’s got a good sense of humour,” he adds.

Things did not end here. Ivanka went a step ahead by retweeting three more photoshopped images of herself. In one of them, she can be seen with actor Manoj Bajpayee. And what she wrote simply won hearts: “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!”

