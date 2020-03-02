e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 02, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Music / Why Diljit Dosanjh was bowled over by Ivanka Trump’s sense of humour

Why Diljit Dosanjh was bowled over by Ivanka Trump’s sense of humour

The US president’s daughter’s fun social media exchange with popular actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh broke the internet. Diljit says her reaction gave him a “great feeling”.

music Updated: Mar 02, 2020 18:10 IST
Shreya Mukherjee
Shreya Mukherjee
Hindustan Times
Fans loved the fun conversation between Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump on social media.
Fans loved the fun conversation between Diljit Dosanjh and Ivanka Trump on social media.
         

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh’s fun social media avatar has always entertained his fans, and he took it a notch up by sharing a photoshopped image with none other than Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor. He even captioned the picture, giving a glimpse of his ‘trip’ to the Taj Mahal with Ivanka: “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana.. Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda”.

Read: Ivanka Trump thanks Diljit Dosanjh for taking her to Taj Mahal: ‘It was an experience I will never forget’

The photo soon went viral and a few other hours later, Ivanka herself responded, tagging Diljit with the reply: “Thank you for taking me to the spectacular Taj Mahal, @diljitdosanjh! It was an experience I will never forget!”. And her reaction broke the internet.

 

Diljit, who was busy shooting, responded the moment he saw Ivanka’s reaction and tweeted, “OMG Thx @IvankaTrump I Tried Explaining Everybody that it’s not a Photoshop Face See You Soon ... Next Visit LUDHIANA For Sure HUN KARO GAL”.

And sharing the story behind the picture, Diljit tells us, “Actually a fan of mine had sent me this edited photo and I found it quite interesting, so I just shared it. Honestly, I didn’t think much about it and went back to shooting. Some friends even said that a celebrity shouldn’t post such things. But since I didn’t find anything wrong, so I went ahead.”

 

Diljit, who is known for his social media comments on actor Gal Gadot and media personality Kylie Jenner, praises how Ivanka played along. “It was a great feeling… She took it in a very healthy and fun way. I must say she’s got a good sense of humour,” he adds.

Things did not end here. Ivanka went a step ahead by retweeting three more photoshopped images of herself. In one of them, she can be seen with actor Manoj Bajpayee. And what she wrote simply won hearts: “I appreciate the warmth of the Indian people. ...I made many new friends!!!”

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
Court stays execution of Delhi gangrape convicts as mercy plea pending
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
‘Our system supports criminals’, says Delhi 2012 gang-rape victim’s mother
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
Travel advisories against 5 countries after fresh Covid-19 cases in India
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
24 arrested over Sunday’s rumour-mongering, says Delhi Police
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Carnival pushes Kia Motors to record sales in February
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
Pak doc who helped CIA track Osama Bin Laden launches hunger strike in jail
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
‘Outclassed & outplayed,’ Former India cricketer slams Kohli and Co
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
Delhi violence: Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation; fireworks in Rajya Sabha
trending topics
CoronavirusDelhi gangrapeRajinikanth on CAASooryavanshi trailerShah Rukh KhanCTET 2020Delhi riotsIndia vs New Zealand LivePriyanka ChopraUP Police Recruitment

don't miss

latest news

india news

Music News