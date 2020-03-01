Diljit Dosanjh jokes Ivanka Trump was after his life to take her to Taj Mahal: ‘So I took her, what else could I do?’

bollywood

Updated: Mar 01, 2020 15:55 IST

Actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh’s love for famous ladies is still going strong. In a new Instagram post, Diljit showed his fans a glimpse into his trip to Taj Mahal with Ivanka Trump and told them how she was after his life to take her out.

Diljit’s hilarious post shows him photoshopped on Ivanka’s picture from the Taj Mahal. The First Daughter had joined her father and US President Donald Trump for a trip to the iconic wonder of the world last week.

In the photo, Diljit is seen sitting on a bench in front of the Taj Mahal with Ivanka by his side. While she is all graceful in her pose, Diljit’s superimposed pic show him manspreading all over the bench. “Me & Ivanka Piche hee Pey Gaee Kehndi Taj Mahal Jana Taj Mahal Jana..#tajmahal Mai Fer Ley Geya Hor Ki Karda (She was after my life to take her to Taj Mahal. So I took her, what else could I have done?),” he captioned the post.

His post received some equally funny comments. One wrote how Trump would not allow him entry into the UK after this. Diljit corrected them that Trump is the President of US and not UK. Another wrote, “Donald Trump wants to know your location.” To which, Diljit proudly and fearlessly wrote, “India.”

Wana wana vau vai vau pic.twitter.com/G7PVmzgQbo — भाई साहब (@Bhai_saheb) March 1, 2020

This is not the first time that Diljit has given his heart to a famous western celebrity. He harboured a long time crush for makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and even left comments in Punjabi on her Instagram posts. When she became a mom, he set his eyes on Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot instead. On a picture of her prepping food in her kitchen he wrote, “Acha Gal Sunn... Aj Gobi wale Pranthe Bana li.. Daee Mai Fadh Ley Aunga (Listen, make cauliflower parathas tonight. I’ll get the curd on my way home).”

Also read: Shruti Haasan shares her struggle with PCOS, also reveals ‘There was a time when I went crazy with lip fillers’

Diljit’s last film, Good Newwz was a hit at the box office. He starred in the film with Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan. He will next be seen in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari with Manon Bajpayee and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

The movie is a family comedy and revolves around the a few quirky characters. The flick set in the 90s has been directed by Abhishek Sharma. It is slated to hit the theatres on January 6, 2020.

Follow @htshowbiz for more