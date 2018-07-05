Diljit Dosanjh tried belly dancing and the results were hilarious. See pics

He has won hearts as an actor and singer and now plans to conquer new territories. Actor Diljit Dosanjh, who is gearing up for his fourth Bollywood release Soorma, recently visited the sets of Dance Deewane.

There, he decided to try his hands at belly dancing and robotics. It was hilarious to watch Diljit belly-dancing with Manisha and try some robotics moves with another contestant, Karan.

Is that Diljit’s belly dance?

And he allso tried robotics!

Diljit essays the titular role of hockey player Sandeep Singh in Soorma which is based on the player’s life. The dance reality show airs on COLORS and is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

Diljit, a popular name in Punjabi film and music industry, has been winning accolades in Bollywood ever since he made his debut opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab. He has worked in Phillauri, Welcome to New York and will now be seen along sider Taapsee Pannu in Soorma.

