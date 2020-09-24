Divya Dutta: Six months have passed. We won’t know when normalcy will return. We are a hopeful lot

bollywood

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 18:05 IST

In the past few months, Divya Dutta has been busy as she had four releases on digital platforms. The actor, who has been out dubbing and meeting people for work, realised that she missed the zing and energy of the sets.

She says, “We all have taken baby steps into the world. I dubbed for my next project and did a photo shoot for another project as well. I am not continuously shooting or dubbing but it is nice to go meet people and feel a little normal, though with masks et al. After being cooped up at home since the last five months, it felt good to go out and interact with people.” She starred in web shows Special Ops and Hostages 2, film Ram Singh Charlie and a short film Relationship Manager, which was shot during the Unlock.

Dutta says Indians are a “”hopeful lot” but we have to be diligent about safety measures. “Thode time ki baat hai, sochte sochte six months have passed since the lockdown. We won’t know when normalcy will return. Don’t start feeling too comfortable at home as it is dangerous (laughs). People have to earn and motivate themselves. We will have to follow the safety. I never felt nervous about stepping out but I knew I had to be cautious.

She will be turn a year older tomorrow and will be celebrating with her family and says a few friends might drop over. “I will be at home and I will attend a dance performance by my niece and nephew. Friends have been asking about my plan but there is no plan,” she concludes.