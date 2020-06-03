‘Do people not have hearts?’: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Tiger Shroff mourn elephant who died after eating cracker-filled fruit

bollywood

Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan have strongly condemned the inhumane way in which a pregnant elephant died in Kerala recently after eating a pineapple stuffed with crackers. The fruit was allegedly placed by some locals.

The fruit exploded in the elephant’s mouth and the animal died after walking around the village for days, unable to eat anything due to her injuries. She finally died standing in a river.

Randeep Hooda shared the news and tweeted, “An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir @vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india.”

An act most #inhumane to will fully feed a pineapple full of fire crackers to friendly wild pregnant #Elephant is just unacceptable..strict action should be taken against the culprits sir 🙏🏽@vijayanpinarayi @CMOKerala @PrakashJavdekar @moefcc @ntca_india https://t.co/ittFQogkQV — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 2, 2020

Varun wrote a long note alongside a touching image commenting on the development. “We pray to him and yet do this. A pregnant elephant was fed cracker stuffed pineapple by unidentified people in Kerala which exploded in her mouth and damaged her jaw. She walked around the village and finally passed away standing in a river. We keep searching for monsters hoping they would be having the devil’s horns on their heads. But look around you, the monsters walk beside you. This elephant was going to give birth 18-20 months later.”

He added, “Even after the elephant was injured, she did not crush a single home or hurt a single human being. She just stood in a river because of the excruciating pain and passed away without hurting a single soul. From anybody who throws stones at a stray dog to anybody hurting a living soul, choose one face. A lot of these animals trust human beings because they have been helped by them in the past. This is cruel beyond measure. When you lack empathy and kindness, you do not deserve to be called a human being. To hurt someone is not human. Just stricter laws won’t help. We need a decent execution of the law too. Until the guilty are punished in the worst possible way, these wicked monsters will never fear the law. Though it’s a difficult task, I hope they are able to find out the one who committed this crime and punish them accordingly. Artwork by Bratuti.”

Tiger also reposted the same image that Shraddha had also posted on her Instagram Stories. Shraddha had also shared the news and tweeted, “How??????How can something like this happen??? Do people not have hearts??? My heart has shattered and broken...The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala.”

How??????

How can something like this happen???

Do people not have hearts???

My heart has shattered and broken...

The perpetrators need to be punished in the STRICTEST way. @PetaIndia @CMOKerala pic.twitter.com/697VQXYvmb — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 2, 2020

Sharing a screengrab of the news report, Anushka wrote, “This is why we need stricter laws against animal cruelty.” She also demanded harsh punishment for the perpetrators. “We all would urge @cmokerala to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice for this heinous crime.”

Ahead of the World Environment Day on June 5, Anushka had also said in a statement, “My wish for Earth is, I wish that we would treat the plant and animal species to be just as significant a part of nature as the human species. We should treat all animal and plant species with kindness and equality.I wish we would not treat them as a means to an end because at the end of the day we are all one. I am a climate warrior. Are you?”

Alia Bhatt, an animal lover, also posted about the sad incident. Sharing a screenshot of the news, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Terrible. Just terrible. We need to be their VOICE and coexist! Is this meant to be some kind of sick joke? This is heartbreaking!!”

The elephant died May 27 after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram.

