e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple stuffed with crackers

Pregnant elephant dies after being fed pineapple stuffed with crackers

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

india Updated: Jun 03, 2020 06:19 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Malappuram
A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram.
A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram.(HT Photo (Representational))
         

A pregnant elephant died after a local allegedly fed her a pineapple stuffed with crackers, in Kerala’s Malappuram.

The incident took place on May 27 while the elephant was standing in water and forest officials said that it died standing in river Velliyar after it suffered an injury in its lower jaw.

“First, we observed this animal on May 23 when we were informed by locals that an elephant has been roaming around in the private area of the forest. When one of our staff members went to saw the elephant, it was observed that the wound in the lower jaw area was exposed. Later, for at least 24 hours the animal was trying to look for water and on May 24 we received information that the animal has come into river Velliyar,” said Wildlife Officer, Silent Valley National Park.

Also read:6 days after its capture, elephant dies at Assam training facility

“Even then the animal did not take any solid matter and only took water. It was very weak so we called a vet, he was of the opinion that it may not be possible to revive back but will see what options are available. Later we were told to observe the animal’s behaviour,” he added.

The Wildlife Officer said they later planned to take the elephant out of the river but by then she had collapsed.

“Today we thought of taking the animal to a safe spot to examine. Anyway, we had very little hope of reviving the animal because it has not been eating for many days. So, before we could take the animal out of the stream, it had collapsed and we hope it was a peaceful death,” he said.

The officer informed that two doctors are here at the spot to carry out the post-mortem and after that, the carcass will be burnt.

“The cause for the death is yet to be discovered and further investigation is underway,” he added.

The elephant was seen standing in the river with her mouth and trunk in the water, for some relief from the pain.

tags
top news
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid-19: What we still don’t know
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Covid cases cross 200,000; rural clusters new challenge
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
Cyclone Nisarga to hit coasts of Gujarat, Maharashtra today
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
2m distancing, masks key to stopping Covid-19 spread: Study
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Demand for Shramik trains sees a decline
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Rising Covid deaths push Delhi’s largest cemetery at ITO to brink
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Debt-ridden man attempts to kill self, goes into hiding; caught
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
Covid update: China ‘delayed’ info; Modi-Trump talk; USA worries WHO
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Lockdown 5.0Cyclone NisargaJAC 9th result 2020 live updateJharkhand Board 9th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In