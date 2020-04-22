Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan shows the world in its full glory, gets teased by Ishaan Khatter

bollywood

Ahead of the Earth Day, actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her love for Mother Earth through a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop. The Simmba star took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures taken at different locations.

In the first one, Sara is seen in the beautiful location of mountains and hills as she smiles while looking at the camera. The second picture features the Kedarnath actor enjoying a camel ride, while the third seems to be caught when Sara was in a forest.

In the fifth picture, she is seen beside crystal clear water of a seacoast. The last picture features Sara in an ice-covered backdrop where she is packed in cold-resistant jackets while sitting on a sleigh posing for the camera.

Taking to the captions, the 24-year-old actor expressed her love for mother earth by the means of a poem in the caption that read, “Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 9 lakh likes and comments by celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ishaan Khatter commented and teased Sara on posting ahead of the Earth Day and wrote, “Maine Bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray.” (ANI)