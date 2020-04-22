e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan shows the world in its full glory, gets teased by Ishaan Khatter

Earth Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan shows the world in its full glory, gets teased by Ishaan Khatter

Sara Ali Khan’s Earth Day post celebrates Mother Nature, but posted it a day early.

bollywood Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:37 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Asian News International
Sara Ali Khan’s Earth Day post celebrates Mother Nature in all its glory.
Sara Ali Khan’s Earth Day post celebrates Mother Nature in all its glory.
         

Ahead of the Earth Day, actor Sara Ali Khan on Tuesday shared her love for Mother Earth through a collage of beautiful throwback pictures with exotic natural beauty forming the backdrop. The Simmba star took to Instagram and shared a collage of pictures taken at different locations.

In the first one, Sara is seen in the beautiful location of mountains and hills as she smiles while looking at the camera. The second picture features the Kedarnath actor enjoying a camel ride, while the third seems to be caught when Sara was in a forest.

 

In the fifth picture, she is seen beside crystal clear water of a seacoast. The last picture features Sara in an ice-covered backdrop where she is packed in cold-resistant jackets while sitting on a sleigh posing for the camera.

Taking to the captions, the 24-year-old actor expressed her love for mother earth by the means of a poem in the caption that read, “Happy Earth About Mother Nature what to say. Snowflakes in December, Jungles in May. On the beach, where the hair can sway. In the mountains, on my sleigh. In the desert, the camel leads the way. But for now at home we must stay. And with gratitude and appreciation thank Mother Earth everyday #stayhome #staysafe #staypositive.”

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 9 lakh likes and comments by celebrity followers including Ayushmann Khurrana.

Ishaan Khatter commented and teased Sara on posting ahead of the Earth Day and wrote, “Maine Bhi yeh hi ghalti ki ..in one small detail the problem lay; Earth day is tomorrow, errbody thinkin we cray.” (ANI)

top news
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
US agency gives thumbs-down to Trump’s ‘game-changer’ Covid-19 drug combo
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
Companies warn of layoffs if no stimulus
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
India reports 1383 new Covid-19 cases, 50 deaths in last 24 hours
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat cases cross 2000-mark, 2nd-highest in country: Covid-19 state tally
LIVE: ‘Will abide by Centre’s orders on lockdown’, says Bengal government
LIVE: ‘Will abide by Centre’s orders on lockdown’, says Bengal government
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
‘Had he captained for long time...’ Gambhir on best captain he played under
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
No takers: Hyundai cars sit in ports as coronavirus keeps buyers away
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
Delhi’s Azadpur mandi trader dies of Covid-19, sellers demand market be shuttered
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveRashtrapati BhavanDonald TrumpKim Jong UnCovid-19Covid-19 PandemicCovid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news