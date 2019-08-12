Eid Al-Adha: Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher greet fans, Urmila Matondkar hopes Kashmiris are out of ‘torture n darkness soon’
Eid Al-Adha: A host of Bollywood stars including Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Urmila Matongkar, Huma Qureshi among others wished fans on the occasion.
As the nation celebrates Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid with religious zeal and fervour, Bollywood stars greeted fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday. From veterans Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher to younger stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, many stars took to social media to extend Eid greetings.
Going simple with his words, Rishi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all!”
Eid Mubarak to all!— Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 11, 2019
Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar recalled her time in Kashmir during Eid last year and sent her heartfelt wishes to the residents of the valley on Monday. “I was in Kashmir on this Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. It has been a week today that we’ve spoken to my in-laws who suffer from severe diabetes n high blood pressure. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak,” she wrote on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
I was in Kashmir on this Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. It has been a week today that we’ve spoken to my in-laws who suffer from severe diabetes n high blood pressure. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak
“May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. #Eid Mubarak,” wrote ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.
May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 12, 2019
आप सभी को ईद की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।🙏
Anupam Kher too wrote in Hindi, “Eid Mubarak ho aapko. Uppar wala sabko khush rakkhe (Eid Mubarak. May the lord keep all happy).”
ईद मुबारक हो।ऊपर वाला सबको ख़ुश रखे। 🌺— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2019
Riteish who will next be seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor also extended his greetings on this special day. “Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.
Eid Mubarak— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2019
عيدكم مبارك
Sending out the message of peace on this auspicious occasion, Bollywood’s diva Huma Qureshi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy.”
Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy.— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 12, 2019
Ajay Devgn too joined the bandwagon and tweeted “Eid Mubarak all! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year.”
सभी को ईद मुबारक! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 12, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter: “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. Wish that everyone stays blessed, now and always.”
#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. Wish that everyone stays blessed, now and always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EesZd2JJM1— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 12, 2019
The festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, is being celebrated on Monday.
Aug 12, 2019