Eid Al-Adha: Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher greet fans, Urmila Matondkar hopes Kashmiris are out of ‘torture n darkness soon’

Aug 12, 2019

As the nation celebrates Eid Al-Adha or Bakrid with religious zeal and fervour, Bollywood stars greeted fans on the auspicious occasion on Monday. From veterans Rishi Kapoor, Anupam Kher to younger stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, many stars took to social media to extend Eid greetings.

Going simple with his words, Rishi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to all!”

Eid Mubarak to all! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 11, 2019

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar recalled her time in Kashmir during Eid last year and sent her heartfelt wishes to the residents of the valley on Monday. “I was in Kashmir on this Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. It has been a week today that we’ve spoken to my in-laws who suffer from severe diabetes n high blood pressure. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak,” she wrote on Instagram.

“May this Eid bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to everyone. #Eid Mubarak,” wrote ace filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar.

May this Eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity to everyone. #EidMubarak

आप सभी को ईद की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) August 12, 2019

Anupam Kher too wrote in Hindi, “Eid Mubarak ho aapko. Uppar wala sabko khush rakkhe (Eid Mubarak. May the lord keep all happy).”

ईद मुबारक हो।ऊपर वाला सबको ख़ुश रखे। 🌺 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 12, 2019

Riteish who will next be seen in Baaghi 3 along with Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor also extended his greetings on this special day. “Eid Mubarak,” he tweeted.

Eid Mubarak

عيدكم مبارك — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 11, 2019

Sending out the message of peace on this auspicious occasion, Bollywood’s diva Huma Qureshi wrote, “Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy.”

Eid Mubarak to everyone. Love. Peace. Joy. — Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) August 12, 2019

Ajay Devgn too joined the bandwagon and tweeted “Eid Mubarak all! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year.”

सभी को ईद मुबारक! May we relish togetherness, peace and love this year. — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 12, 2019

Sonakshi Sinha wrote on Twitter: “#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. Wish that everyone stays blessed, now and always.”

#EidMubarak to everyone celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. Wish that everyone stays blessed, now and always ❤️ pic.twitter.com/EesZd2JJM1 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) August 12, 2019

The festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar, is being celebrated on Monday.

Aug 12, 2019