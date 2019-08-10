Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Singh attend Anupam Kher’s book launch in New York. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 10, 2019 14:12 IST

Veteran actor Anupam Kher launched his autobiography in New York on Friday and the event was attended by actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh. The launch was organised at the Consulate General of India, New York.

Anupam shared pictures from the launch on Twitter. “It was really a dream launch for my autobiography #LesonsLifeTaughtMeUnknowingly in New York. #DetailsTomorrow,” he wrote in his tweet.

Rishi and Neetu have been stationed in New York since last September for his cancer treatment. Rishi says that he is cancer free now and will return to India soon.

Teasing his book and talking about his life, Anupam had tweeted on Thursday that the key to success and the best way to reach it is to celebrate failure. “We make big things out of our failures. But sometimes the best way to reach success is to celebrate failure. My life journey is a perfect example of that,” he wrote.

Anupam is the recipient of two National Film Awards. He has appeared in over 500 films in several languages and many plays. He is known for his work in Hindi films like Saaransh, Ram Lakhan, Lamhe, Khel, Darr, Daddy, Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara and Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge.

Anupam has also appeared in international films such as the Golden Globe nominated Bend It Like Beckham, Ang Lee’s Golden Lion-winning Lust, Caution and David O. Russell’s Oscar-winning Silver Linings Playbook.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 14:12 IST