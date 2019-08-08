Sara Ali Khan’s ‘no chamcha, no airport look’ impresses Rishi Kapoor: ‘You show confidence with no insecurities’

bollywood

Hours after pictures of actor Sara Ali Khan wheeling the trolley of her luggage all by herself at the Mumbai airport surfaced online, the fans can’t stop praising the actor for being so down to earth. And now actor Rishi Kapoor has praised her for her humble attitude.

Reacting to a Hindustan Times tweet about Sara pushing a trolley loaded with several suitcases, Rishi wrote, “Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl!”

Wonderful Sara. You set examples how celebrities should behave at the airport. No harm at all tugging your own baggage, no chamchas to receive and the icing on the cake! No dark glasses or an airport look. You show confidence with no insecurities. Atta girl! https://t.co/vj5MDBRW4v — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 7, 2019

A video also shows her accepting the greetings of a photographer who clicked her coming out of the airport. She can be seen responding to him, “Hello! Kaise ho aap (How are you),” with a big smile on her face.

A fan commented to Rishi’s post, “She’s raised very well and her mannerisms shows she is very sweet and knows how to talk and what to say over all a great person.” Another wrote, “She is very well brought up.Unlike the other star kids who think they have descended from heaven.”

Sara has just returned from Lucknow where she spent time with actor Kartik Aaryan. He was even seen dropping her off at the airport. The two will be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal sequel.

Sara will leave for the first shooting schedule of her next, the Coolie No 1 on Thursday. The film is being remade by director David Dhawan with his son Varun Dhawan as the lead.

Sara is the daughter of actor Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, who separated when she was still a child. Talking about her upbringing, the actor had once told Bombay Times in an interview, “My parents have strived day in and out to ensure that I have a normal life. My first branded bag was given to me at the age of 18. The next one was at 20. Till date, I have more jootis and bangles in my wardrobe than anything else. My most expensive pair of jeans is not from a very high-end brand. I’m not lying about this. That is the way it has always been. Maybe one day, I will wear more expensive jeans, but I have to earn it for myself.”

